Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

LAZ has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lazard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of Lazard stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07. Lazard has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,120,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,300,000 after acquiring an additional 117,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,944,000 after acquiring an additional 307,321 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 32.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 736,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 34.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,474,000 after purchasing an additional 547,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 28.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 368,169 shares in the last quarter.

About Lazard (Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.