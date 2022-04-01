Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) CEO M. Jason Pigott Sells 5,531 Shares

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $452,878.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

M. Jason Pigott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $414,825.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $421,628.13.

NYSE LPI traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 3.87. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.89.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. Laredo Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 28.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

