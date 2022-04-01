Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $43,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,904 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 193.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $263.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $248.95 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.08.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

