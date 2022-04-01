L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 406,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 31.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.17. The company had a trading volume of 854,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.