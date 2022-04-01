L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.67. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $198.60 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,040,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

