Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.09 and last traded at $58.45. 7,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 963,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.62.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $460.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Chin Hu Lim purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.