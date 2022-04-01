Kristi Jones Acquires 10,000 Shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Stock

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) CEO Kristi Jones bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $4.21 on Friday. NexImmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14.
NEXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
About NexImmune (Get Rating)
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexImmune (NEXI)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.