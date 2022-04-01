Kristi Jones Acquires 10,000 Shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Stock

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) CEO Kristi Jones bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $4.21 on Friday. NexImmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14.

NEXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NexImmune by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexImmune by 935.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of NexImmune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NexImmune by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

