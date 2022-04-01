Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

VOT stock opened at $222.81 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.63 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

