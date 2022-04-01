Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $245,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 959 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,690,000 after acquiring an additional 340,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,017,000 after acquiring an additional 93,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,309,000 after acquiring an additional 130,346 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $212.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $166.48 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Bank of America downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.