Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $223,000 in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QLD. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000.

QLD stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.51. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

