Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kore Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:KORE opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33. Kore Group has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Get Kore Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on KORE shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kore Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KORE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kore Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.