Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.75.

NYSE:KOP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.48. 3,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $580.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Koppers has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $39.44.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Koppers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Koppers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 49,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 105,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Koppers by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

