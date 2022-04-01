Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €31.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PHIA. Barclays set a €51.50 ($56.59) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.20 ($32.09) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.31 ($42.10).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($31.78) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($39.69).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

