Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Short Interest Update

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA engages in delivering technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence, and aerospace. It operates through the following segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment develops and delivers positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation systems for merchant vessels and the offshore industry.

