Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.84 billion-$19.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.20 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KSS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.63. 31,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,950. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.73.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 89,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

