Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 2,440,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,507. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 262,259 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.76 per share, for a total transaction of $13,574,525.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KOD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

