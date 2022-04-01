Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Shares of KIRK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,763. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $34.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 3.95%.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,086,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 140.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 4,433.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 373.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s (Get Rating)

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.