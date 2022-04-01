Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) PT Lowered to €80.00

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRYGet Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($109.89) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KIGRY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.67.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $16.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Kion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

