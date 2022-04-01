Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KMI. Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.27.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $19.23. 727,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,720,367. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

