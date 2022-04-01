Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives C$210.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$210.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KXS. CIBC cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

KXS stock traded down C$2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$161.50. The company had a trading volume of 44,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,536. The stock has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a PE ratio of -3,033.40. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$130.88 and a one year high of C$229.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$158.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$176.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

