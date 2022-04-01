Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Cut to Sell at UBS Group

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 32,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,172. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

