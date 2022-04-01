Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives $133.63 Average PT from Analysts

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.00.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.45.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

