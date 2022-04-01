Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

KRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $221,488.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,839 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 9.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

