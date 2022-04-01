keyTango (TANGO) Market Cap Hits $392,216.77

keyTango (TANGO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, keyTango has traded up 44.3% against the US dollar. keyTango has a total market capitalization of $392,216.77 and approximately $23,000.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One keyTango coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00037141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00109774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About keyTango

keyTango (TANGO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,515,083 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

