Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

KEYS traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,602. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.42 and a 200-day moving average of $176.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

