Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$36.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KEY. CSFB raised shares of Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.50.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$31.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 21.60. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$25.41 and a 12-month high of C$35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.09.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

