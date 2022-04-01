KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report issued on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.34 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

MA stock opened at $357.38 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $357.27 and its 200-day moving average is $352.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after purchasing an additional 871,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

