KeyCorp Comments on Five Below, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
FIVE stock opened at $158.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.50. Five Below has a one year low of $143.44 and a one year high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Below (FIVE)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.