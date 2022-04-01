KeyCorp Comments on Five Below, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

FIVE stock opened at $158.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.50. Five Below has a one year low of $143.44 and a one year high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.