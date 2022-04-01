Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $39.35.
About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.