Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 227 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in AMETEK by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 87,465 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 1,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $133.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.17 and its 200 day moving average is $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

