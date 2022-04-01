Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

AES stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

