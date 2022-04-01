Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $93.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.33. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $93.87.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

