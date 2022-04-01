Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 166 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,604,000 after acquiring an additional 432,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after buying an additional 3,608,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $320,040,000 after buying an additional 857,970 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $216,653,000 after buying an additional 295,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,745,000 after buying an additional 1,344,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.74) to GBX 5,900 ($77.29) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.81) to GBX 4,850 ($63.53) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,320.06.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

