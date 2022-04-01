Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 100.4% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $96.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.29. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47.

