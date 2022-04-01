Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 306,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HQH opened at $20.77 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

