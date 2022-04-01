Kendall Capital Management Sells 16,735 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,735 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

T traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $23.55. 1,054,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,856,086. The company has a market cap of $168.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.