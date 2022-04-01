Kendall Capital Management Sells 135 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins stock traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.12. The stock had a trading volume of 26,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.57.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

