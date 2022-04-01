Kendall Capital Management Acquires 820 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,631,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NXST traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.11. 2,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.58 and its 200 day moving average is $163.28. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.93%.

In related news, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $64,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $927,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,672 shares of company stock worth $51,997,969 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

