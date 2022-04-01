Kendall Capital Management Acquires 110 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after buying an additional 117,952 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.67. 51,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,907. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.39 and its 200 day moving average is $146.47.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

