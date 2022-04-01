KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%.

Shares of KemPharm stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in KemPharm by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in KemPharm by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in KemPharm by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in KemPharm in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

KMPH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

