Kellogg (NYSE:K) Position Lessened by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,542 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after purchasing an additional 631,466 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,035,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after purchasing an additional 587,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

NYSE:K opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average of $63.48. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

