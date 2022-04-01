Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.82. Kellogg reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on K. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

In other news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,762,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

K traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.26. 38,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average is $63.48. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

