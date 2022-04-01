Keep Network Price Reaches $0.65 on Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001404 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $424.94 million and $2.60 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 654,989,475 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

