KBR (NYSE:KBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

KBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.17.

KBR traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $54.67. The company had a trading volume of 110,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,752. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBR will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 533.33%.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in KBR by 9,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in KBR by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA increased its position in KBR by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

