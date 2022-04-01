KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in KBR were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,122,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KBR by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,752. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.11 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

