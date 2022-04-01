Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.17.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $126.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.22. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $829,832.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,684 shares of company stock worth $3,570,854. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

