Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHOTF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DNB Markets raised shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

KHOTF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. 9,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,356. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. Kahoot! ASA has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $12.22.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

