K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $171.68

Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.68 ($2.25) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.96). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 0 shares.

The company has a market cap of £69.78 million and a P/E ratio of -5.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 171.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11.

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

In other news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,350.92 ($7,009.33). Insiders purchased 52,546 shares of company stock valued at $9,037,912 over the last quarter.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.