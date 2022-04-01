Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Jushi stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. Jushi has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.
About Jushi (Get Rating)
