JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Price Target to 538.00

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 522.00 to 538.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GNNDY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GN Store Nord A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $405.50.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $146.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.10 and a 200 day moving average of $177.97. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $129.75 and a 52-week high of $286.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4678 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. GN Store Nord A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

About GN Store Nord A/S (Get Rating)

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.